Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Ruth Morris Bogle

Ruth Morris Bogle Obituary
Ruth Morris Bogle

Milton, TN - Ruth Morris Bogle, age 90 gained her angel wings Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Ms. Bogle was the daughter of the late Jim and Louella Parker Morris. She was also preceded in death by husband Thurman Bogle; sisters, Dana Perry and Louise Copper; brother, Guy Morris; and a great-grandchild, Isabella Barrett. Ms. Bogle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, dedicating herself to loving and caring for all her family.

Ms. Bogle is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Garrett, Connie Barrett and her husband Charles: son, Ronnie Bogle and his wife Debbie all of Milton, TN; grandchildren, Donald, Tim, and Brad Garrett, Wayne Barrett, Jr., Jason and Jeremy Barrett; great-grandchildren, Derek, Justin, Austin, William, Caroline, Samuel, Tabitha, Austin, Alex, and Jason Barrett, Kirsten, Crystal, Logan, Ethan, Caleb, and Taylor Garrett; great-great-grandchildren, Natalie, and Georgia Barrett, and Sophia Guardado.

A private family graveside will be held Thursday at Milton Cemetery with Brother Jason and Jeremy Barrett officiating. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Ms. Bogle was a member of the Milton Baptist Church.

An online guestbook for the Bogle family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
