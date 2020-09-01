1/1
Ruth Patterson
1945 - 2020
Ruth Patterson

Murfreesboro - Ruth Maeann Patterson, age 75, of Rutherford Co., TN passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born in Beechgrove, TN to the late Bertha Gay Miller and Bill Driver. Mrs. Patterson was a cosmetologist and homemaker to her family.

Mrs. Patterson is survived by her husband of 44 years, Charles Patterson; her three children, Brenda Colvin, Charles Vickers, and Frank Patterson; and step-son, Charles Allen Patterson, Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her five brothers, four sisters, and step-daughter, Maria Annette Miller.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Father Chris Finley will officiate. Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens following the service.

An online guestbook is available to the family at www.woodfinchapel.com Woodfin Memorial Chapel 615-893-5151




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
SEP
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
