Ruth Zumbro Espy
Murfreesboro - Ruth Zumbro Espy, of Murfreesboro died Friday October 4, 2019. She was native of Davidson County and was preceded in death by her husband, Marion W. Espy; parents, Edgar L. Zumbro, and Beatrice King Henley; brother, William Zumbro, sisters, Louise McCallum and Lillie Harrell. She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church, and a devoted wife and mother.
Mrs. Espy is survived by her son, Donald W. Espy of Murfreesboro.
Visitation will be 4PM to 7PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 10AM Tuesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com
