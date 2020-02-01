|
Ruthe Stancel Burton
Murfreesboro - Ruthe Stancel Burton, 84, of Murfreesboro, Tn. , went home to be with her Lord on January 31, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Chattanooga, Tn. on March 19, 1935, daughter of Truman and Annie Stancel. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Charles L Burton of Murfreesboro, son, Charles Edward Burton of Altamonte Springs, Fl., daughter, Kelly Smotherman (Chuck) of Murfreesboro, grandsons, (who were the lights in her life) Caleb Summar and Charley Smotherman (Mara), and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Some other special people include lifelong friends, Jo Murray, Bettie Markham, and sister-in-law, Margaret Burton.
Ruthe was pre-deceased by her parents, sister, Bonnie Bland, and brother, Robert Stancel. She attended Chattanooga Central High School and married Charles Burton in 1952 to begin her career as a military wife. She placed her faith and family above all else, creating a loving, welcoming home to raise and nurture them, including all stray dogs, cats, and snakes.
She was a member of of Minerva Drive/Salem Creek Church of Christ in Murfreesboro since 1959. She actively supported school activities for both her children and grandsons including many softball and baseball games, band and chorus performances, and class parties, where she was famous for her "Bubbe's punch". She was an active volunteer with Tn. Red Cross, VA Hospital visitations, Head Start, and her church family.
Ruthe will be remembered for her tender heart, brilliant smile, patriotism, abiding faith, love of family, and unwavering support of the Atlanta Braves. She was the perfect mix of "sass and class". Though our world is darker, it is a better place because of her.
Visitation is 4-7 pm Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Hamilton Funeral Home, Chattanooga. Service is 11:00 am on Wednesday, Feb 5. There will be a memorial service in Murfreesboro at Salem Creek Church of Christ on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 pm.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020