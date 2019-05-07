Services
Marshall Donnelly Combs Funeral Home | Nashville Funeral Home
201 25th Ave North
Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 327-1111
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marshall Donnelly Combs Funeral Home | Nashville Funeral Home
201 25th Ave North
Nashville, TN 37203
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Incarnation
2015 West End Ave
Nashville, TN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Incarnation
2015 West End Ave
Nashville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Nolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Patrick Nolan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ryan Patrick Nolan Obituary
Ryan Patrick Nolan

Smyrna - Ryan Patrick Nolan, age 30, passed away on May 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Ken & Jean Nolan and Frank & Mary Zoccola. Ryan is survived by his parents, Tim and Donna Nolan; siblings, Jennifer Diehl (Shea) and Erin Powell (Matt); niece and nephews, John, Charlie, and Evelyn Diehl, and Jameson and William Powell who are expected in July; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Marshall Donnelly Combs Funeral Home, 201 25th Ave. North Nashville, TN. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a one hour visitation prior to service at Cathedral of the Incarnation, 2015 West End Ave. Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research (https://www.fpwr.org/donate) in Ryan's memory.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now