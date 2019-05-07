|
Ryan Patrick Nolan
Smyrna - Ryan Patrick Nolan, age 30, passed away on May 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Ken & Jean Nolan and Frank & Mary Zoccola. Ryan is survived by his parents, Tim and Donna Nolan; siblings, Jennifer Diehl (Shea) and Erin Powell (Matt); niece and nephews, John, Charlie, and Evelyn Diehl, and Jameson and William Powell who are expected in July; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Marshall Donnelly Combs Funeral Home, 201 25th Ave. North Nashville, TN. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a one hour visitation prior to service at Cathedral of the Incarnation, 2015 West End Ave. Nashville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research (https://www.fpwr.org/donate) in Ryan's memory.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 7, 2019