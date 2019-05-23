|
Sally Scott Ledbetter
Murfreesboro - Sally Scott Ledbetter died peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on September 9th, 1932, she was the consummate local girl, living her entire life in the town of her birth except when attending college in Virginia. An avid bridge player, she was smart, funny, beautiful, vibrant and quite the grand hostess. Her most enduring legacy is the gracious and caring warmth that she bestowed upon all who knew her. Sally took great care of her extended family and friends and particularly delighted in the time spent with her grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Upon graduating from high school in Murfreesboro, she attended Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Virginia, where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. After college she returned to Murfreesboro and married the love of her life, William Chase Ledbetter, Jr. on February 12, 1955. They recently celebrated their 64th anniversary. Sally was a life-long leader and volunteer in many community activities including the Charity Circle of Murfreesboro, First Presbyterian Church and the Oaklands Mansion Association.
She is pre-deceased by her parents, Frances Bearden Scott and George Harry Scott; daughter Juliet Scott Ledbetter; sister Juliet Scott Harris and brother George Harry Scott, Jr. She is survived by her husband Billy; sister Sue Scott Hukari; son William Chase Ledbetter, III and his wife Betsy Pool Ledbetter of Nashville; son James Byrn Ledbetter and his wife Sara Kelly Ledbetter of Houston; grandchildren William Chase Ledbetter IV, James Byrn Ledbetter, Jr. and Audrey McAshan Ledbetter and great-grandchild, Aria Maya Ledbetter.
Friends of the family will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 4:00 until 6:00 in the afternoon on Friday, May 24th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro with Rev. Dr. John A. Hinkle, Jr. officiating. Graveside services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro Endowment Fund.
An online guestbook is available for the Ledbetter family at www.woodfinchapel.com
Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 23, 2019