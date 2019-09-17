|
Sam Turner Martin
Lascassas - Sam Turner Martin, age 81 of Lascassas died Sunday September 15, 2019 at his home. He was born October 4, 1937 in Liberty, TN and was the son of the late Sammie Griggs Martin and Velma Nokes Martin.
He was a member of Lascassas Baptist Church and graduated top ten in his class at Auburntown School. Mr. Martin was a veteran of the United States Army. He had a career in the printing industry retiring from the United Methodist Publishing House. Mr. Martin was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge, a Shriner, member of the Scottish Rite and 50-year member of the Eastern Star.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evelyn Knight Martin; daughters, Catherine Martin Hamm and husband Mike of Indiana, Christina Martin Anderson and husband Chris of Murfreesboro; grandson, Matthew Anderson with whom he shared a birthday; one sister, Willette Murrill and husband Howard of Lenoir City, TN.
Visitation will be 4pm-7pm Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 11am Wednesday at Republican Grove Cemetery with Brother, Marvin Davenport officiating. www.woodifnchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 17, 2019