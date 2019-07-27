Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fair Haven Independent Baptist Church
1610 Riverview Drive
Murfreesboro, TN
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Fair Haven Independent Baptist Church
1610 Riverview Drive
Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro - Sammie D. Bly, age 83, passed away at his residence July 25, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and served in the United States Army. Sammie attended Fair Haven Independent Baptist Church and retired from Bridgestone Firestone.

Sammie was preceded in death by his parents, Laymon Bly and Osie Travis Bly; 1st wife, of 45 years, Gerlinda M. Bly; sister, Brenda Darlene Bly Boisseau. He is survived by his wife, Janet Orum Bly; sons, Thomas (Liliana) Humphries, Jason Bly; daughter, Phillis (Jimmy) Rogers; brother, Jessie (Carolyn) Bly; sisters, Patricia (Tommy) Timberlake, Pauline "Polly" Burns; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and step-daughter, Pamela Watson.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of funeral service at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Fair Haven Independent Baptist Church, 1610 Riverview Drive, Murfreesboro with Bro. Steve Goforth officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 27, 2019
