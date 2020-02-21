|
|
Sandra Brunner
Sandra L. Brunner, age 74, passed away at her residence February 21, 2020. She was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. Sandra worked as a Nurse Assistant at the Veterans Administration Hospital.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Frank A. Brunner and Jessie L. Brunner; and significant other, Rozella Lynne Chicosky. She is survived by her caregivers, Chris and Phyllis Hagan and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery with Jeff Wagner officiating. Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020