Sandra White
Murfreesboro - Sandra Kay White, age 72, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Ray S. Beaty and Ruth Ash Beaty; and sister, Jo Ann Billerman. She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Haskell White; one son, Christopher Ress White; daughters, Shannon D. (George) Sullivan, Sommer White, Stacie (Jesse) Tice; brother, James Beaty; two grandchildren, Saben Tice and Kailyn Apodaca.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
A chapel service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday with Rev. Eddy White officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 25, 2019