Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra White Obituary
Sandra White

Murfreesboro - Sandra Kay White, age 72, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Ray S. Beaty and Ruth Ash Beaty; and sister, Jo Ann Billerman. She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Haskell White; one son, Christopher Ress White; daughters, Shannon D. (George) Sullivan, Sommer White, Stacie (Jesse) Tice; brother, James Beaty; two grandchildren, Saben Tice and Kailyn Apodaca.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

A chapel service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday with Rev. Eddy White officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now