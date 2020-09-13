1/1
Sara Christine Black Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Christine Black Thomas

Rockvale - Sara Christine Black Thomas, age 69, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Rutherford county.

Sara was preceded in death by her mother, Jewell Patterson Black. She is survived by her husband, Gene Thomas; father, Wesley Black; brother, Wayne (Teresa) Black; sisters, Judy (Roger) Patton, Cathy (Rick) Alsup and Debbie (Jim) O'haver; and brothers-in-law, John (Lexine) Thomas and Terry Thomas.

Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Windrow Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Black officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved