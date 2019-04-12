|
|
Sara Jones Jackson
Murfreesboro - Sara Jones Jackson, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Edna McFarlin Jones. Mrs. Jackson is also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bob Jackson; two brothers, Truman and Ben Jones; and two sisters, Marjorie Sims and Nancy McNabb.
Mrs. Jackson graduated from Kittrell High School and continued her education at Andrew Jackson Business College. She worked for Goldstein's and Cleaner Services, Inc. Mrs. Jackson was a member of the Florence Church of Christ for 60 years.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by three daughters, Deborah Cohen and husband Lee of Nashville, Sharon Arnette of Murfreesboro, and Cynthia Williams and husband Bubba of Manchester; six grandchildren, Amanda Robinson and husband Jerry Lee, Kimberly Broughton and husband Troy, Alan Cohen, Rachel Cohen, Alexandria Arnette, and Jackson Arnette; five great-grandchildren, Hunter and Shelby Broughton, and Matthew, Eli, and John Robinson; and two sisters, Jane Goodwin of Murfreesboro and Mary Faye Schultz of North Carolina.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, April 13th, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 12, 2019