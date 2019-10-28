|
Sarah Arbuckle Crabtree
Murfreesboro, TN - Sarah Arbuckle Crabtree, age 60 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. A native of Evanston, IL, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Joan Colgan Arbuckle.
Mrs. Crabtree is survived by her husband, Ronnie Crabtree; twin sons, Jason Crabtree and his wife Emily and Kevin Crabtree and his wife Cindy; grandchildren, Remington, Grayson, Laiken, and Colby Crabtree all of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Ann McAlister and her husband Michael of Nolensville, TN.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church with Pastor David Bramble officiating.
Mrs. Crabtree was a member of Northside Baptist Church, and also received her BS degree from MTSU.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019