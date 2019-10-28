Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Sarah Crabtree
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Northside Baptist Church
Sarah Arbuckle Crabtree


1959 - 2019
Sarah Arbuckle Crabtree Obituary
Sarah Arbuckle Crabtree

Murfreesboro, TN - Sarah Arbuckle Crabtree, age 60 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. A native of Evanston, IL, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Joan Colgan Arbuckle.

Mrs. Crabtree is survived by her husband, Ronnie Crabtree; twin sons, Jason Crabtree and his wife Emily and Kevin Crabtree and his wife Cindy; grandchildren, Remington, Grayson, Laiken, and Colby Crabtree all of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Ann McAlister and her husband Michael of Nolensville, TN.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church with Pastor David Bramble officiating.

Mrs. Crabtree was a member of Northside Baptist Church, and also received her BS degree from MTSU.

An online guestbook for the Crabtree family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
