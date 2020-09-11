1/1
Sarah Elizabeth Cannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Elizabeth Cannon

Murfreesboro, TN - Sarah Elizabeth Cannon, age 39, of Arizona went to her eternal home to meet her Lord and Savior on September 8, 2020.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Roger and Joni Cannon of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Leah Cannon Allen and her husband Charles of Hartsville, TN; grandparents, D. Allen and Carolyn Butcher of Murfreesboro, TN; and many extended family and friend.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Edgewood Cemetery in Knoxville, TN.

"Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, trust also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I'm going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going" John 14:1-4.

An online guestbook for the Cannon family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Obituary courtesy of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved