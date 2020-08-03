Sarah Frances Hearnsberger



Murfreesboro - Sarah Frances Hearnsberger, age 95 passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020.



She was born in Crossett, Ark on March 5, 1925, the daughter of the last Robert Andrew and Waife Allison Barker.



She was also preceded in death by her husband Billie Joe Hearnsberger and son Mark Steven Hearnsberger.



She is survived by one son Mike Hearnsberger of Murfreesboro, TN, five grand children and ten great grandchildren.



Graveside serves will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Crossett, Ark.



Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store