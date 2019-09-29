Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Saundra Blackwell
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saundra Blackwell


1945 - 2019
Saundra Blackwell Obituary
Saundra Blackwell

LaVergne - Saundra Gayle Bibb Blackwell, age 74, of LaVergne, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was a native of West Nashville, TN and is preceded in death by her parents, Locher and Ethel Morfield Bibb; stepmother, Georgie Bibb; brothers, Butch Bibb and Bobby Bibb; and stepbrothers, Robert Seul, Jr. and Joesph Seul, Sr.

Mrs. Blackwell is survived by her loving husband, Richard Allen Blackwell; children, Sharon Denise O'Neal (Ross) of North Carolina, Michael David Cropper of Smyrna, TN, and Delores Gayle Derr (Jonathan) of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Dallas Scott Cropper of Nashville, TN, Brett Alexander and Zachary Andrew Derr of Murfreesboro, TN, and Kayla Jackson of Brownsville, TN; brothers, Wally (Pam) Seul, Mike (Linda) Seul, Tim (Phyllis) Seul; sister-in-law, Helen Seul; special nieces Nicole Carvacho and Ashley Seul; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Blackwell loved gardening, horseback riding, reading a good novel, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving, caring, compassionate, and giving woman, and she will be greatly missed.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
