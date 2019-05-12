|
Scott Ogles
Murfreesboro - Gregory Scott Ogles was born Friday, September 2, 1966 and went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, growing up in Christiana and a graduate of Riverdale High School. He was the owner of Scott Ogles Electric and later became the Electrical Inspector for the City of Murfreesboro as well as the State of Tennessee. He was currently employed as a Superintendent for J.T.'s Electrical in Murfreesboro.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, James D. "Jack" Ogles. He is survived by his mother, Vera Underwood Ogles; brother, Tony Ogles (Melody); sisters, Diane Hall (J.C.), and Beverly O. Davis (Gaylon); nieces, Crystal McAlister and Ashley Sheedy; nephews, Nick Davis, James Hall, Josh Hall, Justin Ogles, Matt Ogles, and Jake Ogles; and his best friend, Darlene Nobles Abrams.
We will forever miss his sweet and smiling face, his happy-go-lucky attitude, and his gentle, caring spirit. He never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to meet a need. "When I get where I'm going, they'll be only happy tears. I will shed the sins and struggles I have carried all these years."
Visitation with the family will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Bro. Cody Tipton will officiate. Nieces and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made in Scott's memory to Special Kids Endowment Fund, 2208 E. Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
