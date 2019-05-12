Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Scott Ogles
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Ogles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Ogles


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott Ogles Obituary
Scott Ogles

Murfreesboro - Gregory Scott Ogles was born Friday, September 2, 1966 and went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, growing up in Christiana and a graduate of Riverdale High School. He was the owner of Scott Ogles Electric and later became the Electrical Inspector for the City of Murfreesboro as well as the State of Tennessee. He was currently employed as a Superintendent for J.T.'s Electrical in Murfreesboro.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, James D. "Jack" Ogles. He is survived by his mother, Vera Underwood Ogles; brother, Tony Ogles (Melody); sisters, Diane Hall (J.C.), and Beverly O. Davis (Gaylon); nieces, Crystal McAlister and Ashley Sheedy; nephews, Nick Davis, James Hall, Josh Hall, Justin Ogles, Matt Ogles, and Jake Ogles; and his best friend, Darlene Nobles Abrams.

We will forever miss his sweet and smiling face, his happy-go-lucky attitude, and his gentle, caring spirit. He never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to meet a need. "When I get where I'm going, they'll be only happy tears. I will shed the sins and struggles I have carried all these years."

Visitation with the family will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Bro. Cody Tipton will officiate. Nieces and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made in Scott's memory to Special Kids Endowment Fund, 2208 E. Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now