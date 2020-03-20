Services
Sewell Hill Obituary
Sewell Hill

Lascassas - Sewell Hill, age 91, of Lascassas, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born in Coffee County to the late Van and Myrtle Thompson Hill. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Keasling Hill; and eight brothers and sisters.

Mr. Hill is survived by his children, Van Hill and his wife Jane, Chela Vincent and her husband Richard, Howard Hill and his wife Brenda, Jamie Hill and his wife Rachel, Eugene Hill and his wife Jerri, Barney Hill and Christy Taylor, and Jason Hill; grandchildren, Vanessa, Regina, Jennifer, Wendy, James, Benjamin, Brandon, Jacob, Tyler, Shelby and Tracy; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Ruben, Haven, Maisy, McKenna, and Ivy;sister, Peggy Trussell; and brothers Wayne Hill and his wife Barbara, and Billy Joe Hill.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Tim Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Bradley Creek Cemetery. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences can be made at www.woodfinchapel.com

Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
