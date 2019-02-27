|
Sharon B. Wells
Murfreesboro - Sharon B. Wells of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at the age of 79 on February 22nd at Adams Place.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mrs. Ruth Bodamer Haines and Mr. Parry Haines, son Jason Bland, and stepson Scott Wells.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John Wesley Wells of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Todd Haines of Washington D.C. and Scott (Deborah) Haines of Santa Rosa, CA; her children, Mike (Carmen) Hobbs of Weatherford, TX, Brad Hobbs of Dallas, GA, Allison (Lee) Watson of Rome, GA, John Hobbs of GA, and Tommy (Kelley) Bland of Birmingham, AL; step-children Ginny (Craig) Harned of Powell, TN and David Wells of Marietta, GA; grandchildren Sabrina Ball, Robert (Whitney) Ball, Chace Hobbs, Jessica Hobbs, Seth Hobbs, Shannon Hobbs, Abby Grace Bland, Bailey Harned, Hannah Harned, and Aric Wells; great grandchildren Judson and Ansleigh Smith, Xander and Rocco Ball.
Mrs. Wells worked for JC Bradford & Co in the 1980s, where she was one of the first female stockbrokers in Rutherford County. She then went on to work for more than 30 years for the United Methodist organization at various levels, retiring in 2005 from World Methodist Evangelism in Nashville, TN.
Mrs. Wells was extremely outgoing and known for her ability to strike up conversation and make friends with everyone she encountered. She enjoyed gardening, growing award winning irises, and could often be found digging in the dirt. She loved her pets and was an advocate for all animals. Most importantly, she adored her family and planned and held wonderful family gatherings all throughout the year.
A celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Wells at a future date. Special thanks goes to the staff at Adams Place and the Caris Hospice staff. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Pet Adoption and Welfare Services (PAWS) of Rutherford County, 285 John R. Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019