Sharon Gail Jones
Murfreesboro - Sharon Gail Jones, age 71 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at home around of loving family on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; James Lester and Wanda Jean Burns Callahan.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years Hugh Jones, daughter; Lisa (Michael) Foreman, son; Robert Clutter III, grandchildren; Mathew Foreman, Amanda Foreman, Brittany Packham, Elizabeth Jessen, Kayla Packham, Alexis Clutter, Olivia Clutter, Shelby Clutter, and a brother; David Callahan.
The family will be having a private service at a later date.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020