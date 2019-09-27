|
Sharon Odom
Murfreesboro - Sharon F. Odom, age 66 of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was a native of Livingston, TN and a daughter of the late Johnny and Maggie Norris Roberts. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Odom; a brother, J.C. Roberts; and a son-in-law, Robert Rigney.
Survivors include a son, Chris Odom and wife Wendy of Murfreesboro; daughter, Tammy Rigney of Manchester; a brother, Jackie Roberts and a sister, Betty Sue Pennington, both of Livingston; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Mrs. Odom retired from Bridgestone and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. An online guestbook is available for the Odom family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019