Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Living Springs Baptist Church
4559 Weakley Lane
Mt. Juliet, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Stunich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Travis Stunich


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Ann Travis Stunich Obituary
Shirley Ann Travis Stunich

Smyrna - Shirley Ann Travis Stunich, age 75, passed peacefully at her Smyrna home on Monday, April 15, 2019. A native of Rutherford county, born on November 21, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Allie M. Warren Travis. Mrs. Stunich was also preceded in death by her husband Norman A. Stunich, brothers George Higdon, Bobby Travis, William Travis, and James "Buddy" Travis, sister Emma Nell Travis and granddaughter Megan Leigh Bradford.

She was the loving mother of three children who survive her; Steve (Lynn) Barrett of Smyrna, TN, Michelle (Doyle) Bradford of Murfreesboro, TN, Charles (Jaime) Stunich of Smyrna, TN. Other survivors include grandchildren Amber Sherrill, Shawn Byrd, Stephanie Barrett, Jackson Barrett, Archer Stunich, great-granddaughter Hollie Barrett and special nephew Keith Travis.

Per her wishes she will be cremated. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Living Springs Baptist Church at 4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN where she was a member.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.