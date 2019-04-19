|
|
Shirley Ann Travis Stunich
Smyrna - Shirley Ann Travis Stunich, age 75, passed peacefully at her Smyrna home on Monday, April 15, 2019. A native of Rutherford county, born on November 21, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Allie M. Warren Travis. Mrs. Stunich was also preceded in death by her husband Norman A. Stunich, brothers George Higdon, Bobby Travis, William Travis, and James "Buddy" Travis, sister Emma Nell Travis and granddaughter Megan Leigh Bradford.
She was the loving mother of three children who survive her; Steve (Lynn) Barrett of Smyrna, TN, Michelle (Doyle) Bradford of Murfreesboro, TN, Charles (Jaime) Stunich of Smyrna, TN. Other survivors include grandchildren Amber Sherrill, Shawn Byrd, Stephanie Barrett, Jackson Barrett, Archer Stunich, great-granddaughter Hollie Barrett and special nephew Keith Travis.
Per her wishes she will be cremated. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Living Springs Baptist Church at 4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN where she was a member.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 19, 2019