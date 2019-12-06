|
Shirley Bibb
Murfreesboro - Shirley Ann Bibb, age 77, passed away December 6, 2019 at NHC Health Care. She was born in Lebanon and a resident of Rutherford County. Shirley attended Salem Creek Church of Christ.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Ola Mae Tisdale Rittenberry. Shirley is survived by her husband, Tommy Edward Bibb; son, Tommy Wayne Bibb and wife Lori; daughter, Crystal Loriann Sanders and husband Chris; sister, Betty Norris; and granddaughter, Emory Leigh Bibb.
Visitation with the family will be 12:00 until time of funeral service at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Ron Harper officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019