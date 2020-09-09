1/1
Shirley Carter
Shirley Carter

Smyrna - Shirley Marie Carter, age 84 of Smyrna, TN passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Carter, and sons, Terry Carter and Randy Carter.

Mrs. Carter is survived by her sons, Robert Carter of Smyrna, TN and William Carter and his wife Sharlene of Northern Cambria, PA; and three grandsons, Stephen, Jeremy, and Mitchell Carter.

A private service will be held at Green Wood Cemetery in Clarksville, TN to join her beloved husband of 56 years. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Carter's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
