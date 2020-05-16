Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Shirley Lawter
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Mapleview Cemetery
Shirley Lawter

Shirley Lawter Obituary
Shirley Lawter

Murfreesboro - Shirley Joan Lovelace Lawter, age 89 of Murfreesboro, formerly of Smyrna, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born in Woodward, OK to the late Donald and Marguerite McCormick Lovelace. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, William L. Lawter.

Ms. Lawter is survived by her daughters, Karen E. Lawter and Nicole Cutlip and her husband Roger, both of Murfreesboro; and a sister, Donna Mosley of Houston, TX.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mapleview Cemetery. Rev. Marshall Gupton will officiate.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 16 to May 18, 2020
