Shirley Lee Primm
Murfreesboro - Shirley Lee Primm, age 79 of Murfreesboro died Saturday. She was a native of Bell Buckle and was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Lee Richard, and Lillian Cawthron Richard, and sister, Dorothy Jean Young. Ms. Primm was a member of Taylor's Chapel Baptist Church, and was retired from Stones River Country Club.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelli Day and Jack of Murfreesboro; grandchildren; Shelby Vannoy and husband Coty of Lebanon, Josh Day and wife Renee of Knoxville, Alicia Dunn and husband Vern of Knoxville; great-grandchildren; Lexi, Amelia.
A celebration of life service will be1PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Taylor's Chapel Baptist Church. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019