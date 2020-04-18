Services
Shirley Parsley
Shirley Parsley


1946 - 2020
Shirley Parsley Obituary
Shirley Parsley

Murfreesboro - Shirley Mae Parsley, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN entered her heavenly home on April 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Elizabeth Nelle Cooper, and her brother, Marshal Cooper.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Dillard Parsley; son, Russell Parsley and his wife Callen of Maryville, TN; daughter, Robin Dillard and her husband Kevin of Murfreesboro; eight grandchildren, Sarah Parsley, Will Barham, Jack Barham, Reed Barham, Anna Grace Dillard, Hank Dillard, Sadie Dillard, and Grant Dillard; sister, Lisa Rice and her husband Lonnie; along with many family members and friends who loved her dearly.

Shirley was born November 4, 1946 in Honolulu, HI and grew up in a United States Navy family moving to Maine and Kansas before moving to Murfreesboro to start high school. She graduated from Central High School in 1964. She helped children grow and learn as a second grade teacher at McFadden Elementary for over 30 years. She was married to the love of her life for 54 years. Shirley was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her family. She will be remembered for her kind and giving spirit and pouring into the lives of her children and grandchildren. Shirley was a faithful member of Third Baptist Church in Murfreesboro and her latest mission work was sewing dresses and satchels to pass out on mission trips to Mexico.

Due to the current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Hutson officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
