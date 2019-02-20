|
Sidney Baskin
Murfreesboro - James Sidney Baskin, age 104, passed away at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Spring Hill, February 18, 2019. He was born in the Barfield Community in Rutherford County and a resident of Spring Hill. He worked in HVAC for the Federal Government and was of the Methodist faith.
Sidney was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Myles and Mary Ada Woodruff Baskin; daughter, Patricia Sharp; and 9 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Evalyn D. Baskin; daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Bevins; sister, Doris Crannell of Florida; grandson, Christopher James (Toscia) Bevins; and son-in-law, Dr. Harry Sharp of Cordova.
Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Jim Bevins officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019