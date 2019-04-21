|
Sophia M. Ganong
Murfreesboro - Sophia M. Ganong, age 93, went home to be with our Lord on April 18, 2019. She was born July 13, 1925 in Willington, Ct. to the late Henry and Mary Urban Mroczkowski,
She was preceded in death by her husband, John whom she was married to for 70 years; three sisters and 3 brothers.
Sophia is survived by her daughters, Gail (Richard) Weber and Sandra Tanzini, grandson, Derrick (Karen) Tanzini, great-grandchildren, Noah and Zoe, plus many nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the World Outreach Church. She enjoyed reading, baking, and helping others.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Epiphany Anglican Church, 330 Walla Court, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 1-2pm followed by a memorial service at 2pm.
Officiating, Dr. George Jackson
