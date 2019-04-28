Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
For more information about
Spencer Short
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Smyrna, TN - Spencer Dillon Short, III, age 77 of Smyrna, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was a native of Rutherford County and the son of the late, Spencer Dillon Short, II and Euderia Murphy Short. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mack Short and brother, Doyle Short.

Funeral service will be 2:00pm Monday, April 29, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his wife, Carol H. Short, children, Tim and his wife Tina, Norma, Kristie Gipson and her husband Mark, Josh Short and his wife Maria, sisters, Peggy Henderson and her husband Will and Martha Davis, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Mr. Short was retired from the Construction and Restoration business.

Visitation will be from 12noon until 2:00pm Monday, April 29, 2109 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
