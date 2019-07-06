Stella P. Smith



Murfreesboro - Stella P. Stem Smith, age 87, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Community Care of Rutherford. She was a native of Bedford County but has lived most of her life in Rutherford County.



Stella was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Henry Stem and later Selvin Smith; parents, Tom and Frances Parker; infant son, Tommy Lee Stem; brothers, Tom Parker Jr, Jim Parker and Bill Parker; sisters, Sarah Harrell and Annie Mae Taylor. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Donna) Stem Jr, James Stem, Gary (Linda) Stem and David (Lisa) Stem; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; two step-children, Karen (Tim) Demonbreum and the late Keith Smith (Sue). The family would like to thank the staff of Parkview Meadows Assisted Living, Community Care of Rutherford County and Willowbrook Hospice.



A chapel service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with W.D. Thomason officiating. Burial will follow at Cothran Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers.



Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com Published in The Daily News Journal on July 6, 2019