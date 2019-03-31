|
Stephen Gregory Parkhurst
Murfreesboro - Stephen Gregory Parkhurst age 74, passed away on March 29, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Stephen retired as a Police Officer and a farmer.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Parkhurst and Charlotte "Lottie" Parkhurst; wife, Martha Jean Parkhurst; son, Eugene Parkhurst; and daughter, Julie Freeman. He is survived by his sons, Daniel (Amber) Parkhurst, Bryan (Paula) Parkhurst; stepson, Michael Vitantonio; daughter, Amy (John) Wells; stepdaughter, Cathy Rockhold; sister, Martha Jane Hackney, fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
A chapel service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as active pallbearers.
Jennings and Ayers is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019