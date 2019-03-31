Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Parkhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Gregory Parkhurst

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Gregory Parkhurst Obituary
Stephen Gregory Parkhurst

Murfreesboro - Stephen Gregory Parkhurst age 74, passed away on March 29, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Stephen retired as a Police Officer and a farmer.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Parkhurst and Charlotte "Lottie" Parkhurst; wife, Martha Jean Parkhurst; son, Eugene Parkhurst; and daughter, Julie Freeman. He is survived by his sons, Daniel (Amber) Parkhurst, Bryan (Paula) Parkhurst; stepson, Michael Vitantonio; daughter, Amy (John) Wells; stepdaughter, Cathy Rockhold; sister, Martha Jane Hackney, fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

A chapel service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as active pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers is in charge of the arrangements. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now