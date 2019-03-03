Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Murfreesboro - Stephen Thomas Minor, age 63, passed away peacefully at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro March 1, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born August 17, 1955 in Memphis and has lived in Rutherford County for over 30 years. Stephen proudly served his country in the United States Air Force until honorably discharged. He went on to earn his Nursing Degree. He retired from the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center after years of service. Stephen enjoyed camping, fishing and making people laugh. There was nothing more that Steve enjoyed more than spending time with his family. he will be missed dearly. He was a member of New Vision Baptist Church.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Helen Minor. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Pennie Alcorn Minor; sons, Chris (Heather) Minor and Nathan Jacques both of Memphis; daughters, Melissa (Quent) Doggett of Memphis, Tiffany (Lee) Smith of Manchester, Kristen (Joe) Bronk of Bell Buckle; brothers, Mike Minor of Florida, Richard (Susan) Minor; sister, Susan Minor of Memphis; seventeen grandchildren, one great grandchild; multiple nieces, nephews and cousins; and Aiden Earl Minor, his beloved pet and service dog.Our family is honored by the many heartfelt expressions of love and support that have come from near and far. We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the wonderful Nurses and Doctors, at St. Thomas Rutherford Emergency Room, Critical Care Unit and 5 East for working tirelessly to ensure Stephen received the best care. Also, Alive Hospice for providing the highest quality end of life care to not only Stephen but our entire family.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Phillip Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Windrow Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
