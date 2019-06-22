Services
Lawrence Funeral Home
203 South Horton Pkwy
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
931-364-2233
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence Funeral Home
203 South Horton Pkwy
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Lawrence Funeral Home
203 South Horton Pkwy
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Robert "Bob" King


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen Robert "Bob" King Obituary
Stephen Robert "Bob" King

Chapel Hill, TN - Mr. Stephen Robert "Bob" King, age 85, of Chapel Hill, TN, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his daughter's home in Beech Grove, TN.

Mr. King was born in Buttercup Hill, TN, to his late parents, Charlie Bryan King and Velma McElhaney King. He was a retired automobile mechanic and body work mechanic. In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Price King; a son, Stephen Robert King, Jr; brothers, Ed Berry, Joe King, Richard King, Charlie King, Paul King, and Phillip King; a grandson, Eric Robert King; a great granddaughter, Arielle Kennedy.

Mr. King is survived by children, Diane (Dayton) Moore, Beech Grove, TN, Gary (Kristi) King, Smyrna, TN, Terry King, Smyrna, TN, Stephen Russell, Unionville, TN, Stephanie (Chuck) Cates, Unionville, TN, Charlie (Hollie) King, Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Charlotte Ralston, Eagleville, TN; brother, David King, Sweetwater, TN; 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 3pm until 8pm at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with David King & Jacob King officiating. Interment will follow at King-Cook Cemetery in Rutherford County.

Mark King, Casey King, Seth Cates, A.J. Cates, Brook King, and David Morris "Moe" King will serve as active pallbearers.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Chapel Hill, TN in charge of arrangements, 931-364-2233, www.lawrencefuneral.net.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now