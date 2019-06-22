|
Stephen Robert "Bob" King
Chapel Hill, TN - Mr. Stephen Robert "Bob" King, age 85, of Chapel Hill, TN, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his daughter's home in Beech Grove, TN.
Mr. King was born in Buttercup Hill, TN, to his late parents, Charlie Bryan King and Velma McElhaney King. He was a retired automobile mechanic and body work mechanic. In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Price King; a son, Stephen Robert King, Jr; brothers, Ed Berry, Joe King, Richard King, Charlie King, Paul King, and Phillip King; a grandson, Eric Robert King; a great granddaughter, Arielle Kennedy.
Mr. King is survived by children, Diane (Dayton) Moore, Beech Grove, TN, Gary (Kristi) King, Smyrna, TN, Terry King, Smyrna, TN, Stephen Russell, Unionville, TN, Stephanie (Chuck) Cates, Unionville, TN, Charlie (Hollie) King, Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Charlotte Ralston, Eagleville, TN; brother, David King, Sweetwater, TN; 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 3pm until 8pm at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with David King & Jacob King officiating. Interment will follow at King-Cook Cemetery in Rutherford County.
Mark King, Casey King, Seth Cates, A.J. Cates, Brook King, and David Morris "Moe" King will serve as active pallbearers.
LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Chapel Hill, TN in charge of arrangements, 931-364-2233, www.lawrencefuneral.net.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 22, 2019