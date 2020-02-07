Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Mt. Juliet - Mr. Stephen "Steve" Vincent Craddock, age 70, of Mt. Juliet, TN passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born in Murfreesboro, TN to Richard Eugene Craddock and Shirley Ann Carter. Steve was a 1968 graduate of Central High School and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked at many hospitals including St. Thomas West Hospital repairing equipment in the electronics engineering field. Steve enjoyed his green house and collected many different things, from glassware to DVDs.

Steve is survived by his mother, Shirley Ann Carter-Solamillo of Murfreesboro, TN; siblings, Becky Craddock, Kathy Craddock Hesh and her husband Tim, Brenda Craddock Camaratta all of Murfreesboro, and Michael Eugene Craddock of Boca Raton, FL; and nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Eugene Craddock, and a brother, Richard Stanley Craddock.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
