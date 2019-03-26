Steven Alsup



Murfreesboro - Steven McRae Alsup, age 64, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was a native of Sumner County, but has lived most of his life in Rutherford County. He worked as a salesman at Rutherford County Motors. His true talent and passion was in the martial arts. Mr. Steve Alsup began his martial arts training in the late 1960's. He trained with many prominent teachers, but the most significant influence on his art was Mr. Christopher Casey. He studied Mr. Casey's methods of Chinese Boxing, Fukien White Crane, Wing Chun ,Wa Lu, Tai Chi, Hsing-I, Pakua, S.A.S.G, and Chin Na. Mr. Alsup was fortunate to be one of the few indoor students of Mr. Casey which enabled him to learn Mr. Casey's personal method of internal Kung Fu, called Kai Sai Kung Fu which includes Iron Shirt, Qigong, Mind Training and esoteric methods.



Steven was preceded in death by his parents John K. Alsup Sr. and Joyce Marie Alsup. He is survived by his daughter, Alexis Casey Williams, brother, John K Jr. (Gail) Alsup, nephew, John K. Alsup III, niece, Priscilla Douglas (Mark), great nephews, Shepard, Samuel, and South Douglas.



Visitation for Steven will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A service will be held on Thursday, March 28th at 2:30 PM at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with friends and family serving as pallbearers.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019