Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Steven D. Ervin Obituary
Steven D. Ervin

Murfreesboro - Steven Douglas Ervin- Steve Ervin, 66, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Nashville, passed away on April 9, 2020 in his home. Visitation will be held on April 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Spring Hill Funeral Home in Madison, TN. A celebration of life celebrating Steve's life will be conducted by Steve Hutson on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Spring Hill. In honor of Steve, the family asks that you make donations to Spring Hill Funeral Home which will be used to assist in the crusade against the opioid epidemic, a passion project of Steve's before his passing. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.springhillfh.com. Steve was born on August 8, 1953 in Nashville to John and Evelyn (Farris) Ervin. He married Deborah (Atkins) Ervin on December 26, 1990. Steve retired from Lighthouse Christian School in 2019, after 20 years of service. He was the Director of Probation and Recovery Courts for Rutherford County, and he proudly served as County Commissioner in the 19th District since 2018. Surviving are his loving wife Deborah Ervin of Murfreesboro, TN, daughters Erica Dunk (John) of Cleveland, OH, Meredith Randall (Ryan) of St. Petersburg, FL, son Jason Ervin (Nikki) of Port Richey, FL, Candace Leath (Chris) of Smyrna, TN, and Victoria Healy (Andrew) of Sherwood, AR, and multiple beloved grandchildren, his sister Donna Travis (Steve) and his brother Michael Ervin. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Johnny, and daughter Katelyn. The celebration of Life Service Live Stream will be posted at springhillfh.com on Mr. Ervin's obituary. Arrangements by Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
