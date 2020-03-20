Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Taylor Obituary
Steven Taylor

Murfreesboro - Steven Wesley Taylor, age 72, passed away March 19, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Germany and was the Mental Health Hospital Administrator in Jackson, TN; surveyor of the State of Tennessee Nursing Homes; and worked with the State of Tennessee Vital Statistics.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Joann Hickerson and Howard Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Elaine McKinney Taylor; son, Timothy Ray (Ronelle) Givens; daughter, Melissa Givens Miles; brother, Clifford Brian Taylor; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-6:00 PM, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Private graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, March 23, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery, Cornersville, TN with Chris Warren officiating.

Memorials may be made to Martin Methodist College, 433 W. Madison St, Pulaski, TN 38478 or to the .

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -