Stuart Maples
1937 - 2020
Stuart Maples

Murfreesboro - Stuart Angus Maples III, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on October 25, 2020. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Stuart Angus Maples, Jr. and Orvalena Lannom Maples. Stuart was also preceded in death by his sister, Harriet Estes. Mr. Maples is survived by his wife of 46 years, Laurel Hale Maples; daughters, Julie Gallion and husband Morris, Hayley Clagg and husband Joe, and Jenna Polk and husband Joel; grandchildren, Maggie, Mitchell, and Elizabeth Gallion, Connor and Jacob Stuart Clagg, and Lynley, Caroline, and Ellison Polk; brother-in-law, Larry Estes; and a niece, Phairabe Estes.

Stuart graduated from Murfreesboro Central High School in 1955 and Middle Tennessee State College in 1959 with a degree in agriculture. He served in the Tennessee National Guard and spent the next 60 years farming his family farm. He loved seeing his snow white fields of cotton and his cotton was the last ginned in Rutherford County where it can now be seen at Cannonsburgh. He served as president of the Rutherford County Farm Bureau Board of Directors from 1993 to 1997 and on the board of the Rutherford Farmers Co-op. He was a devoted husband, father, Poppy to his grandchildren, and a faithful member of First Baptist Church and the Pathfinders Sunday school class.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 12:30PM at Evergreen Cemetery with Ken Polk and Pam Pilote officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Maples' memory to First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro.

An online guestbook is available for the Maples family at www.woodfinchapel.com

(615) 893-5151



Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
OCT
30
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wayne & Nancy Bradshaw
Friend
October 27, 2020
So sorry. Mack and I will always treasure the good times we had together at Sunday school parties.
Beverly Youree
Friend
October 27, 2020
Laurel, so sorry for your loss and your children’s as well! It sounds like he was a wonderful man, husband and father! Thank the Lord we have the hope of being reunited again someday in heaven! Much love and prayers to you and your family!
Judy Johansen
Friend
