Sue Thetford
- - Sue Thetford, age 77, passed away July 21, 2019 while in hospice in Phoenix, Arizona.
Employed by MTSU as a Curriculum Librarian 1992-2013, and she enjoyed every minute helping her students, until retirement.
Predeceased by husband, Frank Thetford and survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Beverly (Scott) McMurray of Kansas, Sherry (Karl) Schnarre of Washington, and Michelle Thetford-Perez of Arizona. Grandchildren: James Montgomery, Austin Schnarre, Dylan Schnarre, Andrea Montgomery, Jason Montgomery, and Dawson Schnarre.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the family Davis Cemetery, where she will be buried, for continued maintenance:
Davis Cemetery of Beulah Springs c/o Tommy Alston, P.O. Box 325, Kirbyville, TX 75956
Published in The Daily News Journal from July 26 to July 28, 2019