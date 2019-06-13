Services
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Susan Mersh
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Susan Mersh Obituary
Susan Mersh

Murfreesboro - Susan Thomas Mersh, 54 passed away June 11, 2019, at Hospice Alive in Murfreesboro, TN after a long illness surrounded by family. Survivors include her husband, Steve, children Ashley Mai and Aileen (Ally) Margaret Mersh, mother Dora Main Gordon Whisenant, Fayetteville, TN, sister, Margaret Aileen (Jerry) Schaefer of Stafford, VA, and niece Sue Ellen Parks of Stafford, VA.

Susan was born on September 1, 1964 in Huntsville, AL to James Thomas and Dora Mai Gordon Whisenant. Susan graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School Manassas, VA in 1982 and attended Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro graduating with a B.S. degree in Fashion Merchandising and Marketing. Susan managed stores in the Washington, D.C. area and the World Trade Center in New York City for Tie Tack, Inc. of London, England. Susan transferred to the home office in London in 1992 and eventually met her husband, a native of England. They lived in England and migrated to Murfreesboro in 2011. Susan was presently employed by the State of Tennessee in Nashville.

Visitation will be Friday, June 14, from 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice Alive of Murfreesboro TN.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 13, 2019
