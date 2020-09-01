1/1
Susan Walkup Boney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Walkup Boney

Murfreesboro, TN - Susan Walkup Boney, age 78 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late B. T. and Sue Harrell Walkup. Mrs. Boney was also preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas, George, and Joe Walkup.

Mrs. Boney is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry E. Boney; daughter, Ashley Boney Pennington and her husband Mark of Lascassas, TN; grandchildren, Garrett and Brooks Pennington of Lascassas, TN; and sister, Audene Walkup Phillips of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Brother Joe Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Boney was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. After retiring from the Rutherford County Insurance Department, she continued to serve on the Rutherford County Benefits and Insurance Committee.

An online guestbook for the Boney family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved