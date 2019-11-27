|
Susie Baxter
Murfreesboro - Susie Emma Baxter, age 94, passed away November 27, 2019 at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and owner of Baxter Grocery for 32 years. Susie was of the apostolic faith and devoted her life to caring for her family.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Alford and Willie Dyer Alcorn; husband, William Ray Baxter; son, Lonnie Baxter; daughter-in-law, Billie Baxter; brothers, Aubrey, Grady, Alford, Jr. Alcorn; and sisters, Grace Scruggs, Laura Parker, Eva Hargins, Cornelia Douglas. She is survived by her sons, Allen Baxter, Benny Baxter; daughter, Linda (Jessie) Jones; daughter-in-law, Angelina Baxter; brother, Robert (Peggy) Alcorn; twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Bryan Crowe officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019