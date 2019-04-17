Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Abiding Faith Lutheran Church
Suzanne Moore Obituary
Suzanne Moore

Murfreesboro - Suzanne Lillian Leist Moore age 69, passed away April 16, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Door County, Wisconsin and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 30 years. She worked in Customer Service at Consolidated Utility Water Department and was a member of Abiding Faith Lutheran Church.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, Darrell and Louella Miller Leist; and husband, Larry Moore, Sr. She is survived by her sons, Chad Moore, Larry Moore, Jr. both of Murfreesboro; daughter, Niki (Chris) Lee of Arrington; brothers, Terry (Kathy) Leist, Rodney (Angie) Leist; sister, Pam Spencer; and grandchildren Landon Lee and Colton Lee.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Church service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Abiding Faith Lutheran Church with Pastor Keith Schleis officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
