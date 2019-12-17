Services
Schaetter's Funeral Home
301 East San Antonio Street
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 997-2151
Sylvia Hazle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Celeeste Hazle


1922 - 2019
Sylvia Celeeste Hazle Obituary
Sylvia Celeeste Hazle

Fredericksburg - Sylvia Celeste Groves Hazle of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday December 15th surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 97 years.

Sylvia was born September 19, 1922 in Canton, Texas to Attos Leon and Celeste Ridley Groves.

Sylvia married Robert Joe Hazle on November 20, 1943.

Sylvia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Sylvia is survived by three children: Mark Hazle of Albuquerque, NM, Nita Hazle of Fredericksburg, John and Lesa Hazle of Cleburne, TX. Grandchildren: Joseph, Robert, Andrew, Eric, and Dane. Great grandchildren: Royce and Delena and several other relatives and friends.

Along with her husband and parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by two brothers: Attos Leon Groves Jr. and Billy Joe Groves.

Memorial contribution may be made in her memory to the .

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
