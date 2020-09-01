1/1
Sylvia Johnson
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Murfreesboro - Sylvia Crane Johnson, age 82 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Sylvia was born November 4, 1937 in Crowell, TX, a beloved daughter of Lee and Oma Crane.

She graduated from Gordon Lee High School in 1956 where she was a cheerleader and voted Homecoming Queen, Football Queen and Most Beautiful. Sylvia had a lifelong career with DuPont enjoying being part of the DuPont family until retirement.

Her favorite hobbies were painting, cooking, and singing. She was a lifelong active member of the Churches of Christ. Her greatest joys were serving, teaching, and loving the members of her church family at Middle Valley, Ringgold, Leanna and Kingwood.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Oma Crane of Rossville, GA; husband, Wilburn Marler and his daughter, Sherry Davis of Chattanooga.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Johnson; a sister, Judy Cantrell of Searcy, AR; children, Ed Pierce of Houston, TX, Nora Smith of San Antonio, TX, Donna Dabov of Memphis, TN and Raine Page of Nashville, TN; step-children, Kathy Arwood of Chattanooga, TN and Tom Marler of Atlanta, GA; 16 beloved grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. EST Saturday at Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park in Chattanooga. An online guestbook is available for the Johnson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
SEP
4
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
SEP
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
My heart will always be filled with joy as I remember Sylvia. She, without a doubt, was one of the most precious souls that I have ever met. May the Lord continue to bless Gary and all of the family members.
Mike Gurganus
Friend
