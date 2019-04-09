Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Tammy Wisdom
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel
Smyrna, TN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel
Smyrna, TN
More Obituaries for Tammy Wisdom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Lynn Douglas Wisdom


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tammy Lynn Douglas Wisdom Obituary
Tammy Lynn Douglas Wisdom

Murfreesboro - Tammy Lynn Douglas Wisdom, age 56, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019. A native of Knoxville, TN she was preceded in death by her father, Jack Douglas; and her daughter, Elizabeth Ashley Wisdom.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Eddie Wisdom; son, Doug Wisdom of Antioch, TN; daughter, Amanda Buquet and her husband Andy and grandchildren, Rylee and Jackson Buquet all of Murfreesboro; mother, Charlotte Shields Douglas of Murfreesboro; sister, Melissa Gulick and her husband Greg of McKinney, TX; along with much loving extended family.

Mrs. Wisdom was a devoted mother and grandmother and cherished her family greatly. She was a 1980 graduate of McGavock High School where she was also a member of the award winning marching band. For many years she was a bookkeeper with Diesel Power in Nashville. Tammy had a deep passion for history and enjoyed all aspects of it from the Civil War, to the Titanic and much more. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Wisdom can be made to or to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
