Tammy Lynn Douglas Wisdom
Murfreesboro - Tammy Lynn Douglas Wisdom, age 56, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019. A native of Knoxville, TN she was preceded in death by her father, Jack Douglas; and her daughter, Elizabeth Ashley Wisdom.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Eddie Wisdom; son, Doug Wisdom of Antioch, TN; daughter, Amanda Buquet and her husband Andy and grandchildren, Rylee and Jackson Buquet all of Murfreesboro; mother, Charlotte Shields Douglas of Murfreesboro; sister, Melissa Gulick and her husband Greg of McKinney, TX; along with much loving extended family.
Mrs. Wisdom was a devoted mother and grandmother and cherished her family greatly. She was a 1980 graduate of McGavock High School where she was also a member of the award winning marching band. For many years she was a bookkeeper with Diesel Power in Nashville. Tammy had a deep passion for history and enjoyed all aspects of it from the Civil War, to the Titanic and much more. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials in memory of Mrs. Wisdom can be made to or to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019