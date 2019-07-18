|
Tammy Michelle Cantrell
Murfreesboro - Tammy Michelle Cantrell, age 53 of Murfreesboro, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019.
She is survived by her husband; Mark Cantrell, daughter; Nicolette (Donnie) Vassar, son; Matthew Cantrell, parents; Jimmy and Carol Cordle, grandchildren; Logan Lynch, Braelynn Lynch, Tyler Jackson, Dylan Vassar, brother; J.R. (Cindy) Cordle, nephews; Austin Cordle, Chuck Roe, nieces; Amber Cordle, and Kristin Fralick.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 1pm - 4pm with services to follow in the chapel at 4pm. Interment will be at Miller Cemetery with Pastor Mike Norris officiating.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to service the Cantrell family. 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 18, 2019