Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Michelle Cantrell


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy Michelle Cantrell Obituary
Tammy Michelle Cantrell

Murfreesboro - Tammy Michelle Cantrell, age 53 of Murfreesboro, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019.

She is survived by her husband; Mark Cantrell, daughter; Nicolette (Donnie) Vassar, son; Matthew Cantrell, parents; Jimmy and Carol Cordle, grandchildren; Logan Lynch, Braelynn Lynch, Tyler Jackson, Dylan Vassar, brother; J.R. (Cindy) Cordle, nephews; Austin Cordle, Chuck Roe, nieces; Amber Cordle, and Kristin Fralick.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 1pm - 4pm with services to follow in the chapel at 4pm. Interment will be at Miller Cemetery with Pastor Mike Norris officiating.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to service the Cantrell family. 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now