Teresa Duggin
Teresa Duggin

Murfreesboro - Teresa Ann Duggin, age 65, passed away at her residence July 5, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and taught at LaVergne High School.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Preston Underwood and Sue Victory Underwood; husband, William Charles Duggin; and sister, Lynn Underwood. She is survived by her daughters, Kerrie (Chris) Boisseau, Krista Duggin; brother, Bill (Melinda) Underwood; and niece and nephew, Jessica Barlow and David Underwood.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
