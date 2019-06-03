|
|
Terri Stacey
Jasper - Teresa "Terri" Ann Swan Stacey age 52, passed away on June 1, 2019 at her residence. She was a native and life long resident of Rutherford County. Terri was a homemaker and member of Liberty in Christ Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Swan and Wilma Dean Bain Cathey; sister, Linda Swan Reynolds; special aunt and uncle, Sam and Myrtle Fuqua. Terri is survived by her husband, William Doyle Stacey Jr.; daughters, Jennifer (Eric) Michelle Fortner Robinson and Kristina Leigh Swan; brother, Greg Cathey; sisters, Wilma (Ricky) Swan Odom, Lisa Swan Skelton, and Priscilla (Chris) Swan Lloyd; grandchildren, Donald Robinson, and Mason Robinson; and her granddog, Daisy Swan.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. A chapel service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 5 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Dwight Smitty officiating.
Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 3, 2019