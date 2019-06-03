Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terri Stacey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terri Stacey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terri Stacey Obituary
Terri Stacey

Jasper - Teresa "Terri" Ann Swan Stacey age 52, passed away on June 1, 2019 at her residence. She was a native and life long resident of Rutherford County. Terri was a homemaker and member of Liberty in Christ Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Swan and Wilma Dean Bain Cathey; sister, Linda Swan Reynolds; special aunt and uncle, Sam and Myrtle Fuqua. Terri is survived by her husband, William Doyle Stacey Jr.; daughters, Jennifer (Eric) Michelle Fortner Robinson and Kristina Leigh Swan; brother, Greg Cathey; sisters, Wilma (Ricky) Swan Odom, Lisa Swan Skelton, and Priscilla (Chris) Swan Lloyd; grandchildren, Donald Robinson, and Mason Robinson; and her granddog, Daisy Swan.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. A chapel service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 5 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Dwight Smitty officiating.

Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now